Kasautii Zindagii Kay: When Prerna's onscreen mom slapped Karan Arora, Charvi Saraf and Karan Bhanushali

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
12 Feb 2020 04:14 PM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been entertaining the viewers ever since it premiered. The reboot version has managed to make a place in the hearts of audience. The cast too has managed to mesmerize the audience with their acting chops.

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay often share several BTS pictures and videos from the sets wherein they can be seen having lots of fun.

And now, Karan Arora, who plays the role of Shekhar Sharma in the show, posted a video on his Instagram account where he along with Karan Bhanushali and Charvi Saraf gets slapped by Prerna's on-screen mother Veen Sharma.

Karan Bhanushlai plays the role of Mahesh Sharma while Charvi is seen in the role of Shivani Sharma.

Take a look at the video:

View this post onInstagram
Chaanto ka silsila jarirahega Janne k lie Dekhte Rahiye #kasautizindagikay Slap courtesy"Veena Sharma"Editing [email protected]_official #kasautiizindagiikay #kasautizindagikay2 #kzk #kzk2 #BTS#hotstar #starplus #balajitelefilms #dailysoap #sharmafamily #VeenaSharma#TheSlapQueen #sharmakids #mastionset #actorsdaily #funteam #coactors#instagood #instadaily #instafun #videooftheday #igers

A post shared by KARAN ARORA (@karan_arora04) on

 

While all this was just for fun, their acting made it look as if they were crying for real after getting slapped.

What do you think about these cute little nautankibaaz of Kasautii Zindagii Kay? Tell us in the comment section.

