Kasautii Zindagii Kay: When Prerna's onscreen mom slapped Karan Arora, Charvi Saraf and Karan Bhanushali

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, has been entertaining the viewers ever since it premiered. The reboot version has managed to make a place in the hearts of audience. The cast too has managed to mesmerize the audience with their acting chops.

The star cast of Kasautii Zindagii Kay often share several BTS pictures and videos from the sets wherein they can be seen having lots of fun.

And now, Karan Arora, who plays the role of Shekhar Sharma in the show, posted a video on his Instagram account where he along with Karan Bhanushali and Charvi Saraf gets slapped by Prerna's on-screen mother Veen Sharma.

Karan Bhanushlai plays the role of Mahesh Sharma while Charvi is seen in the role of Shivani Sharma.

Take a look at the video: