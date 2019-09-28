Kasautii Zindagii Kay Written Update: Prerna and Rishabh comes close

MUMBAI: In the last episode, a guilt-ridden Prerna meets Mr Bajaj and apologises for her mistake. Later, he reveals a shocking fact about Anurag's plan and assigns a task to her. Anurag comes to Moloy and confesses his love for Prerna, because of which he has tricked Mr. Bajaj. Moloy holds Anurag’s hand and assured him that it was okay to behave the way he was, as he was suffering from heart ache.



Here, Mehra comes to the police station and gets Rishabh out from the prison. Prerna accompanies Rishabh while he made his way through the formalities and walks out of the station. Rishabh hands over his phone to Prerna and tells her to watch the video that he had recorded, which proved Anurag was guilty. After Prerna was done watching the video, he tells her to delete it, as he did not want to use it against Anurag.



Rishabh stared at Prerna while she slept in the car on their way back. The car stops with a jerk and Prerna’s phone falls down. Rishabh and Prerna both bend in sync to pick the phone and Rishabh felt Prerna’s presence close to him. Rishabh felt awkward in Prerna’s presence as he knew he was behaving different around her. The driver suggests that they take a cab and go home. Prerna agrees to it and Rishabh gives in.



Prerna comes home and Anurag gets shocked to see Mr. Bajaj with her. He asked Rishabh how did he come out and Rishabh mocks Anurag by telling him that he had the evidence against him. Prerna tells Anurag that Mr. Bajaj had the recording where he was confessing the crime to Anupam. Tanvi spots Rishabh and gets happy to see him. She excitedly calls for Sharda and Mohini also comes down to see what the chaos was all about.



Mohini gets furious to see Rishabh out of the prison and questions him about his release. Mr. Bajaj was about to tell Mohini about Anurag’s antics, but Prerna gestures him to keep quiet. Sharda greets Rishabh and tells him that they shouldn’t be staying with the Basus anymore. Mohini tells Sharda that for the last time, she (Mohini) agreed to what she was saying. Later at night, Rishabh assured Prerna that she should not feel bad as she did not know about his innocence and Anurag’s evil motive.