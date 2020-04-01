Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Erica Fernandes reveals her favourite Bollywood actors

MUMBAI: Even though the audience is not getting to see new episodes of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Erica Fernandes is making sure they get a dose of her every day. From sharing photos of her day in the kitchen to just lazing around with her dog, Erica is enjoying her quarantine time. Today, the actress chatted with her fans on a media portal.

A fan asked the diva about her favourite actor and actress. After giving it a little thought, Erica revealed she likes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone.

A fan also quizzed which is her favourite Bollywood movie. Erica confessed she hasn't watched any Bollywood movie in recent times. She also admitted she cannot remember the last Bollywood movie she watched. However, she is catching up on a couple of television series. Erica revealed she is binge-watching Two and a Half Men and has also completed Special Ops.

What are you watching during the lockdown?

