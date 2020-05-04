Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Komolika and Prerna get together for this

MUMBAI: Television's iconic Komolika and new-age Prerna aka Urvashi Dholakia and Erica Fernandes are all set to team up for a fun session for Urvashi's chat show 'Trending Now'! The two popular performers are bound to attract a lot of eyeballs as the combination itself sounds exciting.

From talking about their respective characters to revealing fun secrets and even playing games like 'Never Have I Ever', the girls are going to be seen having an absolute blast!

This upcoming chat with Erica is going to be a super fun one! Urvashi has in the past episodes too, via Trending Now, brought out some amazing conversations and secrets with prior guests like Sriti Jha, Tony Kakar, Pearl V Puri, and more.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE