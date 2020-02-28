Kasautii Zindagii Kii is PROVING to be a POWERHOUSE of ENTERTAINEMENT with the RE-ENTRY of Mr. Bajaj and Anurag TURNING NEGATIVE!

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kii has time and again introduced twists and turns such that the audience has always been excited about what will unfold next in the show.

While initially Komolika was seen falling and ultimately dying making way of Mr. Bajaj, another antagonist in the show, she was back again in the form of Aamna Sharif. Now the one thing which is applaud worthy is that the show is not only loved for the content but the brilliant casting of actors too. They are a visual delight to watch!

The drama focuses on the problems in Anurag and Prerna’s lives. Currently, Namik Paul is seen as Viraj who wants to marry Prerna and take her away from Anurag thereby wanting to fulfil a secret revenge. On the other hand, what is shown to Komolika is that Viraj too wants Prerna dead. The episodes now showcase that Viraj is dead and Komolika has given birth to a little Sneha. Also, Anurag has regained his memory.

The story is on a fast track and we love the way the creative are keeping the story tight and crisp and at the same time introducing twists which keep the audience on the edge of their seats. The current drama showcases that Komolika plans to harm Sneha by abducting her and strike a deal with Prerna of having Anurag back in her life in return of her child. On the other hand, there is a parallel drama running where Mr. Bajaj will be seen making a sudden entry and there is a hint that Sneha is Mr. Bajaj’s child as his blood group matches the kid’s blood group.

Is it because of this that in a fit of rage, Anurag will end up pushing Prerna from the terrace as shown in the episodes?