Kashish Duggal: The kind of response we have been getting for Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is unbelievable

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 12:15
Kashish Duggal

MUMBAI: Kashish Duggal is enjoying the response around Sapnon Ki Chhalaang the show that has been produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks.

“The kind of response we have been getting for the show is unbelievable. Every single member from each family feels connected to one or the other character from the show. For them, the best thing about it is that this isn’t a saas-bahu drama nor is it a fantasy show. It’s more about the day-to-day struggle and achievements. It’s about being determined about your dreams and goals, and about family values,” she says.

People from all over India think of coming to the city of opportunities, Mumbai, to fulfil their dreams. “Mumbai is also known to be mayanagri, sapnon ka sheher. It’s so true ! People from different fields of life come to fulfil their dreams and Mumbai welcomes everyone with open arms. It has so much to offer that once you are in Mumbai, you don’t have to look back,” she adds.

About the best compliment she has got for the show, Kashish says, “Am glad that people are loving the show and its realistic approach. I have received overwhelming responses from different parts of India, even my acquaintances love it. The innocence and flavours of each character makes it unique from the other. I truly believe hard work does pay off. No one knows but 80% of it is done in pre-production! We all are a team of hard working people from the writer, producer, director, technicians, make up team, hair-dressers, costume designers, camera team, spot dadas to actors.  Just want to thank the viewers for appreciating the content and love us so much.”

Kashish Duggal Sapnon Ki Chhalaang Nilanjana Purkayasstha Herumb Khot Invictus T Mediaworks Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 05/21/2023 - 12:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Junooniyat: Mesmerized! Jordan lost in Elahi’s beauty as she enters the function
MUMBAI:Colors channel is here with a new show Junooniyat. Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Productions is...
Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar have a great equation off-screen
MUMBAI:  Actor Atul Kulkarni, who will be seen sharing the screen with Sachin Pilgaonkar in the upcoming season of the...
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
MUMBAI : Popular actor Rohit Bose Roy looked back at his journey of almost three decades. He minces no words when he...
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”
MUMBAI:Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the finest Hindi film actresses we have in the industry today. She has created a...
Dimple Kapadia walked off the sets of 'Saas, Bahu aur Flamingo' to take a flight back home
MUMBAI:  Filmmaker Homi Adajania talks about an incident, where veteran star Dimple Kapadia left the shoot of 'Saas,...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Romantic! Angad tries to convince Sahiba to shift to his bedroom
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Recent Stories
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in t
Whoa! Kareena Kapoor Khan reveals she made the right decision by saying no to Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai, says “There are portions in the film where she has pimples and under-eye bags”
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rohit Bose Roy
Rohit Bose Roy on the years after 'Swabhimaan': 'I didn't know what I was doing'
Megha Ray
Megha Ray: I feel Sapnon ki Chhalaang is going to be one of my best works so far!
Sonakshi Batra
Sonakshi Batra fom Dreamiyata's Udaariyaan: The biggest stability one can ask for is love from the audience
Charrul Malik
Charrul Malik opens up on her struggle and career!
Himani Shivpuri
Actor Himani Shivpuri: Playing Katori Amma in Binaiferr Kohli's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan is a dream-come-true thing for me… it’s a multi-layered role and has got a huge scope to perform
Ruhi Chaturvedi
'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13': Ruhi Chaturvedi opens up about battling homesickness