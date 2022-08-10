Kashish Duggal: The kind of response we have been getting for Sapnon Ki Chhalaang is unbelievable

MUMBAI: Kashish Duggal is enjoying the response around Sapnon Ki Chhalaang the show that has been produced by Nilanjana Purkayasstha and Herumb Khot’s Invictus T Mediaworks.

“The kind of response we have been getting for the show is unbelievable. Every single member from each family feels connected to one or the other character from the show. For them, the best thing about it is that this isn’t a saas-bahu drama nor is it a fantasy show. It’s more about the day-to-day struggle and achievements. It’s about being determined about your dreams and goals, and about family values,” she says.

People from all over India think of coming to the city of opportunities, Mumbai, to fulfil their dreams. “Mumbai is also known to be mayanagri, sapnon ka sheher. It’s so true ! People from different fields of life come to fulfil their dreams and Mumbai welcomes everyone with open arms. It has so much to offer that once you are in Mumbai, you don’t have to look back,” she adds.

About the best compliment she has got for the show, Kashish says, “Am glad that people are loving the show and its realistic approach. I have received overwhelming responses from different parts of India, even my acquaintances love it. The innocence and flavours of each character makes it unique from the other. I truly believe hard work does pay off. No one knows but 80% of it is done in pre-production! We all are a team of hard working people from the writer, producer, director, technicians, make up team, hair-dressers, costume designers, camera team, spot dadas to actors. Just want to thank the viewers for appreciating the content and love us so much.”