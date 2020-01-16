Kashmera Shah on Aarti Singh: Her nature in reality is more like Sana

MUMBAI: In the upcoming family special episode inside the Bigg Boss 13 house, television actress Arti Singh's brother Krushna Abhishek will be entering the show to support her. The actress couldn't hold back her tears on seeing her brother and nephews Rayaan and Krishaang.

India Forums spoke to Aarti's sister-in-law Kashmera Shah about her game inside the show, various tips that she gave Aarti, and much more. Read on.

What is your take on Aarti’s game?

Very honestly, I’m a huge fan of Bigg Boss. I only like those players in the show who are either too bad or too good. Because people only discuss and talk about them. It’s either that you don’t know the game at all or else you are very smart. I sometimes think that Aarti does not know the game at all. I never understood her game and maybe that’s why people call her confused. Aarti’s nature in reality is more like Sana which she has not shown on the show, she has not shown her cute side, she has never been away from her family for such a long time.

But she is not a game player, she is not a reality show person and some people are not made for that. I made her understand before she entered the house but once you enter the show, either it’s Gautam Gulati, Sidharth Shukla, Paras or whoever it is, the game that you play at that time, that’s your presence of mind. Aarti has survived because she has played the game unknowingly. She has unknowingly survived the best of the worst.

What are the tips that you gave Aarti?

Firstly, I told her to not enter the bathroom with someone or else I will come inside and hit her. I told her if you lose your dignity or embarrass us, then you don’t have to get worried about Bigg Boss, you don’t have to get worried about Krushna, you’ll have to worry about me. Because I have played negative roles, I have played terrorist and many strong negative roles, but I am very for women’s rights. I think no one is stronger than an Indian woman in India.

I did Bigg boss as well, I never gave anyone massages, I was never inside anyone’s blanket and I do not wish to do so. There are other things to do in Bigg Boss, it is such a beautiful and big house.

Secondly, I told her not to refuse to do any work because no work is small. So don’t think that washing dishes is below your dignity.

Third, I told her to not interfere in other people’s topic which she didn’t listen. She is always involved in other’s topic, like why are you bothered, let it be. But okay, she is playing her own game.

Do you feel that she is the mom of the house because she takes care of everyone.

Yes, that is her nature. She likes to take care of everyone and maybe that's why they call her confused. She does not like long term enmity. She also knows that it is a show and it will get over someday. This is the type of show, that once you leave you will only think about this.

Credits: India Forums