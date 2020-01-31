News

Kashmera Shah and Vikas Gupta lock horns which leads to a massive fight

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Jan 2020 05:29 PM

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss season 1 contestant Kashmira has entered the house, as Arti Singh’s connection and on the other hand we have Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas who has come as Siddarth Shukla’s connection.

This is happening for the first time in history, where the family members of the contestants will be playing along with them. Now in the recent episode we have how Bigg Boss had given the first task to be played along with the family members, and the contestants which lead tp massive fights in the house.

Now during the task seems like Kashmira and Vikas start to fight as they don’t get along with each other, and Kash warns Vikas Gupta to not come in her way as it’s her game and on the other hand, Vikas also tells her to stay away from his game.

In the video, you can also see how Kashmira tells that she doesn’t trust Vikas’s game, and on the other hand, Vikas is heard that the the person they need to target is Kasmira.

Well, there is no doubt that once Kashmira starts to bash someone she doesn’t stop too.

Check out the post below:

Tags > Colors, Bigg Boss 13, Kashmera Shah, Vikas Gupta, Salman Khan, Arti Singh, Asim Riaz, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaz, Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana, TellyChakkar,

