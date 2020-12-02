Kashmera Shah on Eijaz Khan's confession: Even if he lied, the end result is that he won

MUMBAI: The season 14 of Bigg Boss has been getting a mixed response from the viewers. The audiences saw many entries and exits in the show.

The makers are trying every possible way to entertain the viewers. However, the contestants are the one who are responsible for playing the game are striving it harder.

And now, a bunch of new contestants are set to enter the house soon to spice up the drama.

Kashmera Shah is one of them who has previously been a part of Bigg Boss season 1. The actress had also entered the previous season of the show to support her sister-in-law Arti Singh.

The talented diva got candid about a lot of things with TellyChakkar before she enters the show.

On being asked about her views on the recent confession made by the contestants in order to win the immunity stone, Kashmera had lots to say.

She said, "There is nothing wrong if the contestant had to lie for the immunity task."

Talking about Eijaz's confession, the actress said, "What is wrong even if Eijaz lied, it's a game."

However, Kashmera further added, "Eijaz confessed such a big thing which I thought it was genuine and he won't lie about such a big thing. But even if it was a lie, the end result is that he won."

Kashmera feels it's a game and there is nothing wrong in lying because that's how you move ahead towards victory.

Well, Kashmera is totally prepared for the game this time and has lots of plans in her mind.

It will be interesting to see how things turn out to be for the actress in the house.

