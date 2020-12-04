Kashmera Shah to enter Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant alongside few other former contestants

MUMBAI: After featuring in the inaugural season of Bigg Boss, Kashmera Shah made a brief appearance on the previous season of the reality show to support her sister-in-law, Arti Singh. Now, she is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a contestant yet again.

She reveals to our sources, “I am determined to win the trophy. I learnt my lesson during the first season and so, won’t trust anyone blindly. I will play my game. Many contestants put on a fake show because they don’t want to upset their fans. As far as I am concerned, I don’t care what people think of me. In any case, they think that I am a bad person. In our country, people perceive strong women as bad. They sympathise with a woman who cries, jisko protection ki zaroorat hai. I might not cry, but I also have a heart. Main bhi kisi ki biwi hoon, kisi ki maa hoon. When people hold such strong opinions against you without knowing you personally, it shows their mindset.”.

Elaborating on her game plan, she says, “I don’t pick a fight unnecessarily or interfere in someone else’s argument. So, after a while, people tend to take me for granted. Sher ke nakhoon girr gaye hain toh kya sher nahi rehta? Somebody or the other might attack me thinking that yeh fokat ka BB ka ration khaane aayi hain, like Vikas Gupta (he will also join the show) did last time. So, there will be a lot of fights; main chup rehne walon mein se nahi hoon. I am definitely going to fight, give it back to people and stand for the right.”.

While she has decided not to trust anyone blindly, Kashmera does have a few allies in mind. She shares, “Rubina Dilaik makes a very good friend. She stood by Jasmin (Bhasin) even when the latter was wrong. So, it would be great if she and I get along. She is also headstrong like me. However, she doesn’t give anyone a second chance. Woh thoda dangerous hai because in a game show like this, equations change every day. So, you have to give people chances and understand their point of view as well.”, she explains.

Revealing her favourite contestants in the house, she adds, “Only Rahul Vaidya and Rubina are being their true selves. Abhinav Shukla is also being himself.”.

Apart from the four current inmates, the latest twist in Bigg Boss will also see some ex-contestants joining the race. Among them is Rakhi Sawant, who too had featured in the inaugural season.

On coming face-to-face with her former fellow inmate, Kashmera says, “I have had no association with Rakhi since 12 years. We did try to forge a friendship inside the house, but she back-stabbed me and also made fun of me. She taught me not to trust anyone but I deserved it because I was gullible.”.

On being asked if bringing back old faces from previous seasons is an attempt to boost the ratings, she replied saying, “I am a layperson and a homemaker. So, I have nothing to do with the ratings. But, if it’s indeed true, then it’s a huge compliment and responsibility.”.

As Kashmera gets ready to enter the show once again, she affectionately recalls her first stint in it. “It was during the first season that I realised that I had fallen in love with Krushna (Abhishek, husband). So, this show is very special to me. Had it not been for Bigg Boss, I would have not been married to Krushna and my kids wouldn't have been born.”, she signs off.

Credit: Bombay Times