Kashmera Shah gains support inside BB13 house

01 Feb 2020 06:19 PM

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah has entered the BB13 house as her sister-in-law Arti Singh's  connection. The actress is garnering good support and admiration for the way she is conducting herself in the house.

While she does not mince words and got into an argument with Vikas Gupta, she immediately sorted it out with him. She told him how it is all about the game but personally she has nothing against him. In return Vikas gave her a big hug and said, 'Kashmera, I have seen you evolve and turn into a great human being. You are a beautiful person and really care about all.'

Kashmera is outspoken and has made it clear that what's inside is what you see outside when it comes to her.

Credits: TOI

 

