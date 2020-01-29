Kashmera Shah to pair up Siddharth and Arti in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: The actress claims that #SidArti is trending actually and tells every member about it in the house

Kashmera Shah is in no mood to make people happy and be polite after entering the Bigg Boss house. She has entered the house to support her sister-in-law Arti Singh and she is leaving no stone unturned to protect her. She sat with Arti and Vishal in the garden area and spoke about how Arti is friends with everybody but nobody stands up for her apart from Sidharth Shukla. She also tells that Sidharth and Shenaz #SidNaaz are over.

She says, "They are just #FakeNaaz. In fact, people should understand that it is #SidhArti is trending in the house." The actress, who was part of the first season of the show endorsed viewers to connect Sidharth and Arti because they seem to really care about each other and stand up for each other."

This led to Shenaz getting upset and she storms out, picks up a fight with Sidharth and locks herself in the bathroom. Shenaz and Kashmera also have a small argument over the latter asking her to call Krushna 'ji'.

Now, it remains to be seen that the misunderstanding and the fight between Sidharth and Shenaz will finally make Sidharth move towards Arti and Kashmera will succeed in her mission to support Arti.