Kashmera Shah reveals why she publicly kissed her husband, says, “I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved…”

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah who has made her mark in a number of Tv shows and Bollywood films was recently trolled for her behavior in front of the paparazzi. She posed for the shutterbugs and could barely hold her balance. Many thought she was drunk and later when her hubby comedian/actor Krushna Abhishek came out to get her, she pulled him and kissed him on the lips. Netizens trolled her behavior and were shocked.

Giving her side of the story, the ‘Wake Up Sid’ actress said, “Yes, I know people thought I was heavily drunk and therefore could not stand properly. The real reason was I was jetlagged. I had just returned from LA, reached home and then went to the party, so I could barely stand. I did have a glass of wine so if that made me tipsy, I wouldn't know.”

Kashmera further added, “Yes I was pulling my husband towards me and indulging in PDA because I had not met him for a long time. It was almost 3 weeks and I missed him very much. I was PDA-starved and that's why I kissed Krushna at the party publicly. I was also missing my kids. Next, we are planning to go to LA again soon for a holiday.”

Kashmera has also shown her support for Rakhi Sawant saying that they both are frenemies, since they too have had their share of fights but if Rakhi is going through a tough time she is there for her and will stand by her.

