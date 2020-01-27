Kashmera Shah’s hacked social media account has been recovered

MUMBAI: Kashmera Shah is one of the most popular names in the Telly world. She is known for shows like Siya Ke Ram, Hum Ne Li Hai-Shapath, among others. She was also seen in Bigg Boss 8.

The actress, who also worked in films, recently faced a problem. Her Instagram account had been hacked.

Kashmera is quite active on her social media handle. She keeps sharing pictures and videos with her fans. Ever since Bigg Boss 13 premiered back in September 2019, the actress has been using the social media platform to share her views on the housemates, and is seen supporting her sister-in-law Arti Singh. However, she recently fell prey to an unfortunate incident and her Instagram account had been hacked, with pictures of unknown people surfacing on her timeline.

According to the media reports, Kashmera’s account was hacked by a girl with the username ‘kardelentoprak_’ and pictures of the women took over Kashmera’s account. Her fans were concerned about whether Kashmera knew about this happening. Now, a day later, it looks like her Instagram account has been restored.

Kashmera took to Instagram and announced the same. Thanking her fans, she wrote, “Thanks to the prompt work of Facebook team @missmalini @soares_diandra @krushna30 @rishaabchauhaan @ankit I have got my Instagram account back. Guys thank you for posting and reposting. Love you all and will never trust an email from unknown source again.”

Take a look below.

Credits: SpotboyE.com