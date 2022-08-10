Katha Ankahee’s Aditi Dev Sharma has really impressed the audience with it’s performance, check what the fans have to say

MUMBAI:Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa etc.

The show has raised the bar of emotions and the viewers feel very strongly about it. The fans of the show follow the actors on their social media handles where they shower them with a lot of love and admiration.

Be it any character in the show, the viewers love it as the characters are designed really well, especially the leads, Katha and Viaan played by Aditi Dev Sharma and Adnan Khan respectively.

While the makers have shown an emotional depth in both the characters, Katha character is loved for the strength that it shows.

Fans of the actress have also appreciated the actress for her talent and the character that she is playing. Check out the comments below:

