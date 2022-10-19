“Kathak is a very expressive dance form which intrigued me as an actor” says, Deepshikha Nagpal from Star Bharat’s Na Umra Ki Seema Ho.

MUMBAI: Actress Deepshikha Nagpal, a well-known name in the television industry, may now be seen in the Star Bharat show "Na Umra Ki Seema Ho." Deepshikha is constantly observed taking part in extracurricular activities and events. Speaking about the same, Deepshikha expressed her love of dancing and the modern dance style Kathak that she has been learning.

She says, "As actors, we don't get much time for ourselves because we're often on set or on the road, which is really chaotic. So, now that I have some free time, I've begun learning Kathak because I feel that it's time to do something for me that makes me happy, and dance is one of them. I believe that actors should be skilled in all forms of art, therefore now that I have the opportunity to study something new, I have been taking Kathak lessons from Shri Pandit Gopinath ji's assistant.

She continues, "Kathak is a really expressive dance form that interested me, and practicing this dance form will improve my profession as an artist. I used to learn Bharatnatyam when I was younger, and I've always admired dancing as a passion. Now that my children are adults and I have some free time, I've seized the chance to learn something new and take a moment for me.

