Katrina Kaif to team up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment’s next!

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla's absence from the Bigg Boss house was noticed immensely from the past few episodes. The die-hard fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was eagerly waiting for his re-entry in the house after recovering from typhoid. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated which left all the fans heartbroken. However, due to complete medical attention, it seems that Sidharth is on the recovering path and will be entering the house on today's episode.



In his absence, Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected. Now, it seems that Sidharth is hail and hearty and is all set to return to the main house in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also missing their cute banter in the house.



Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans are extremely happy to hear about his comeback and cannot wait to see him back in action. At the same time, they are dearly missing Sidharth and have made #knock knock sher aaya as one of the top trends across India on social media.



Fans feel, that the soul of the house is back, and the excitement level of watching show had increased instantly.



Have a look.