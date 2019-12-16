News

Katrina Kaif to team up with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi for Excel Entertainment’s next!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Dec 2019 06:46 PM

MUMBAI: Sidharth Shukla's absence from the Bigg Boss house was noticed immensely from the past few episodes. The die-hard fans of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant was eagerly waiting for his re-entry in the house after recovering from typhoid. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor was admitted to the hospital after his health deteriorated which left all the fans heartbroken. However, due to complete medical attention, it seems that Sidharth is on the recovering path and will be entering the house on today's episode.

In his absence, Shehnaaz Gill was the most affected. Now, it seems that Sidharth is hail and hearty and is all set to return to the main house in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 13. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz were also missing their cute banter in the house.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 13 contestant Sidharth Shukla's fans are extremely happy to hear about his comeback and cannot wait to see him back in action. At the same time, they are dearly missing Sidharth and have made #knock knock sher aaya as one of the top trends across India on social media.

Fans feel, that the soul of the house is back, and the excitement level of watching show had increased instantly.

Have a look.

Tags > Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets felicitated by World...

Legendary Dilip Kumar gets felicitated by World Book of Records-London
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Akshay Sethi
Akshay Sethi
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal
Gautam Rode
Gautam Rode
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Rishi Bhutani
Rishi Bhutani
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shakti Arora
Shakti Arora
Vishal Singh
Vishal Singh

past seven days