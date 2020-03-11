News

Katrina Kaif will be seen Peeling Peas with Akshay Kumar on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: This weekend The Kapil Sharma Show will feature the cast of Sooryavanshi, having a good time on the show. Kapil is known to create moments where the celebrity guests candidly talk about their personal and professional experiences with one another during their shoot days. This episode will be no different with the hit on-screen jodi of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif, who are back on the silver screen after a decade with the country’s biggest action director Rohit Shetty and ace producer Karan Johar in the film Sooryavanshi.Further,

Katrina Kaif is seeing peeling peas with Akshay Kumar on the sets of the show when asked by “Kammo Buaa”.

Watch the cast of Sooryavanshi exclusively on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend,14th -15th of March at 9.30 pm only on Sony Entertainment Television.

