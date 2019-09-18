Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Aarti Kumari's story makes Amitabh Bachchan emotional

MUMBAI: The episode begins with host Amitabh Bachchan appreciating past KBC contestants. He talks about KBC 11 contestants Abhishek Dubey, Arpita Yadav, Naveen Gulia, Nupur Chauhan and applauds their fighting spirit. Big B later talks about contestant Aarti Kumari who is suffering from the second stage of breast cancer.

Big B starts the game with Aarti and the contestant is told to recognize the name of the folk singer. Aarti uses her second lifeline - 50-50. The contestant wins 10,000 rupees. Amitabh Bachchan asks Aarti how did her family react after knowing about her illness? Big B asks the next question for 40,000 rupees to Aarti. Which country is "Sino" in the phrases Anglo-Sino, Sino-American and Sino-India? Aarti uses Flip the question option. She wins 40,000 rupees. The contestant uses her last lifeline - Expert opinion. Big B asks another question to Aarti. Which of these birds is known to dive at speed of about 320 km per hour, the fastest by a bord, towards a prey? Aarti decides to quit the show and takes home 6,40,000 rupees.

Big B plays the fastest finger first with Rani Patel who hails from Uttar Pradesh. She shares her heart-wrenching story with Big B and says that she lost her husband due to swine flu. The contestant fights her tears as she talks about her husband's death. She tells how her son is staying with her parents in another city. Big B gets emotional hearing the story and is left speechless. Mr. Bachchan praises Rani and tells her not to cry. He starts the game with her and uses her first lifeline - Audience poll. Rani wins 2000 rupees. Big B asks Which of these is a key cause of the skin condition called acne. Rani uses the 50-50 option and wins 20,000 rupees. Rani uses her third lifeline - Flip the question. According to the Puranic beliefs, what kind of creature was 'Kamdenu' and the contestant wins 20,000 rupees? Which of these eminent figures of ancient India is not connected with Ayurveda? Aarti gives the wrong answer and takes home 10,000 rupees. Big B plays the fastest finger first with the remaining contestants. Mohammad Yunus Dar from Jammu Kashmir. Big B tells him that he is the first contestant who is from J&K.