Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Big B welcomes Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das on sets

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-based game shows. The show entertains as well as disseminates information and knowledge. Currently, season 11 is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is being hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.
Big B, who was rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital due to some liver issues, has finally resumed shooting for the quiz show. The actor has already shot for the upcoming ‘Karamveer’ episode. The special episode will honour sportspersons - Dutee Chand and Hima Das along with cricketer Virendra Sehwag.
Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and announced his return on the sets and shared some pictures from the shoot.
Take a look below:
T 3526 -— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 22, 2019
सँवर सँवर के सँवार दिया है , चेहरे के हर अंग को
अब छोड़ भी दो यारों खेल KBC को शुरू करने दो ~अब pic.twitter.com/0wFQcYgQhJ
T 3525 - Enough of nostrilated, fowlered kiteflied intrafeedfliudity & and the anonimity of shafakhanism .. get up get out and get to work buddy .. pic.twitter.com/6Gzt6PAvJw— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) October 21, 2019
