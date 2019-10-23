News

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Big B welcomes Virendra Sehwag, Dutee Chand and Hima Das on sets

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular quiz-based game shows. The show entertains as well as disseminates information and knowledge. Currently, season 11 is on air and has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens. The show is being hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. 

Big B, who was rushed to Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital due to some liver issues, has finally resumed shooting for the quiz show. The actor has already shot for the upcoming ‘Karamveer’ episode. The special episode will honour sportspersons - Dutee Chand and Hima Das along with cricketer Virendra Sehwag. 

Amitabh Bachchan took to social media and announced his return on the sets and shared some pictures from the shoot. 

Take a look below:


He also wrote about the same on his blog, “They come from such unimanageable circumstances .. poverty , no food to eat .. living in penury .. but sports and determination took them out of that and brought to the World platform .. giving them the opportunity to move further up in their fields and bring greater glory ... and to assist them the master himself Virendra Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgargh , the tripple centuries in 2 test games , humble, full of wit and a joy to be on set ..”
