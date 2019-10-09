Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: This is why Amitabh Bachchan’s parents named him Inquilaab

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most-watched quiz based game shows. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, currently season 11 of the show is on air and it has kept the viewers hooked to the TV screens.

In the recent episode, Big B started the game with rollover contestant Shailesh Bansal and while playing with Bachchan revealed why his parents kept his named Inquilaab. He revealed that during 1942, the Quit India movement was on and during the same, his mother Teji Bachchan had conceived him. She also participated in the movement and she told Big B's father Harivansh Rai Bachchan that if they had a son, he should name him Inquilaab. For the uninitiated, Sumitranandan Pant, a poet suggested that Big B's name should be changed to Amitabh. Later, we saw that Shailesh ended up winning Rs 6,50,000 and left the show. Big B played the fastest finger first and Deepjyoti, from Daltonganj, Jharkhand won the same to be on the hot seat. She successfully won Rs 12,50,000 and became the rollover contestant. Tonight we will get to know how much she will take home finally.