Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: An ambitious small-town contestant reveal the hardships encountered to make it to the show's hot-seat

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with roll-over contestant Sheetal Rathore, a radio jockey from Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

Sheetal had one lifeline (Video Call A Friend) left and she used it for Rs 12,50,000 question, but her was unaware about the answer. Hence, Sheetal quit the show and walked away with the prize money of Rs 6,40,000.

The next contestant to join host Big B on the hot seat was Tej Bahadur Singh. During the 'Fastest Finger First', he was the only contestant who could answer the question correctly and further claimed his position on the hot seat.

Tej Bahadur Singh, a 20-year-old student from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh is pursuing his 3rd-year Diploma in Civil Engineering. He told host Mr. Bachchan that he needed the hot seat the most.

During his introduction video, Tej talked about the challenges he faced to reach on the show. His father used to travel 30 kms daily for earning Rs. 5500. He shared that during the lockdown, his father, who is a private teacher by profession, had lost his job and he had to work in his farms and take tuitions to meet the needs of the family.

He further expressed his desire to be an IAS officer.

Tej revealed that his family lives in a Kacha house with no electricity supply, as the monthly earnings are spent to fulfill their daily necessities.

After he watched the video, tears rolled down his cheeks and Mr. Bachchan consoled and praised him.

While chatting with Mr. Bachchan, Tej revealed that people work so hard in the farms but after working endlessly for four months, they could only make a total of 3500. He even told that after working hard on the farm daily, his body used to ache badly, such that he had to take pain killers and could study for his Engineering course at night.

Tej shared that his father has taken loan for his brother's studies while his mother had to mortgage her jewellery to pay his college fees of Rs 11,000 and to sponsor his travel to Mumbai for the KBC 12 shoot. He added that the earrings that she is wearing on the show belong to his aunt.

Mr. Bachchan praised both the mother and the son for their efforts and commenced the game with him.

Tej smartly answered all the questions successfully and managed to win Rs 20,000. When Big B asked Tej about education and his village, he shared with him that kids are talented but they don't have facilities to complete their education. He stated that whenever he tells his uncles that he wants to be a DM, they ridicule him by saying that only rich kids can become IAS and DM's and he should better concentrate on farming.

He even told him that people from his village don't know about KBC as they don't have TV sets, but they have watched Mr Bachchan's films. Big B thanked him and continued the game.

Big B was fascinated by Tej's intelligence and was all praise for the way he played the game. Tej continued to play well and won Rs 3,20,000.

Tej shared that his mother, Raj Kumari has always supported him and his younger brother by pushing them to pursue the education of their choice. As the game progressed and Tej kept answering questions and winning the cash prize, he revealed his plans with the winning amount.

With the help of two lifelines 50-50 and Video Call A Friend, Tej managed to win Rs, 25,00,000. He used his last lifeline 'Expert Advice' and won Rs 50,00,000.

Host Mr. Bachchan praised Tej Bhadur Singh that his parents have rightly named him because he is bright and fast.

Big B will be continuing the game with Tej in Thursday's episode with the 20-year-old lad confronting the Rs. 1 crore question.

