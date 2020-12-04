Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Post the departure of contestant Tej Bahadur Singh from the show, contestant Mantosh proposed to Big B to launch the sequel of his OTT movie Gulabo Sitabo

MUMBAI: The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 started with the roll-over contestant Tej Bahadur Singh from Wednesday's episode. Tej had won Rs. 50,00,000 and the episode halted right after that.

Now, when Big B presented the Rs. 1 Crore question before Tej, but as he was not sure of the lifeline and had exhausted all his lifelines, Tej decided to quit the game show as he was not sure of the answer of the question while all of his lifelines had exhausted by then.

The question allotted for Rs. 1 Crore was: "To which regiment did Mangal Pandey, a key player in the Revolt of 1857, belong?". The options for the same were A.) 5th Light Infantry; B.) 20th Bengal Native Infantry; C.) Poona House and D.) 34th Bengal Native Infantry

The correct answer was '34th Bengal Native Infantry'.

In the previous episode, Tej had shared about his financial condition on the show and had revealed that his father has taken loan for his brother's studies and his mother had to mortgage her jewellery in order to pay his college fees of Rs 11,000 and travel to Mumbai for the KBC 12 shoot. He added that the earrings which his mother wore on the show belonged to his aunt.

Host Amitabh Bachchan praised Tej Bahadur Singh and took home Rs 50,00,000.

The next contestant to make it to the hot seat was Mantosh Kashyap from Chhattisgarh. In his introduction video, it was revealed that the 23-year-old works as a peon at the high court. He began his career at a tea and samosa stall.

He shared with Mr. Bachchan that he barely remembers his father's face as he passed away when he was quite young. It was his mother who raised him up.

Mantosh makes delicious samosas and chutney from curd. Big B curiously asked him about the chutney and he shared that it is one of the specialities of Chhattisgarh.

As the game progressed, Big B asked Mantosh a question from his film Gulabo Sitabo and Mantosh correctly answered it.

Later, Mantosh requested Mr Bachchan and asked if they are planning to have a sequel to Gulabo Sitabo and even suggested a storyline. The film starred show host Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana. Host Mr Bachchan requested Gulabo Sitabo's director Shoojit Sircar to consider Mantosh's proposal of creating a sequel to the film by appealing, "If you are watching this, make a sequel, please.".

Mantosh Kashyap had to leave the game show as he answered the Rs 6,40,000 question incorrectly and he went home with Rs 3,20,000. He had a lifeline left but it was of no use.

The third contestant to make it on the show was Arun Kumar Jha, a Mathematics teacher from Mehrauli, Delhi.

Mr. Bachchan will continue the game with him in the next episode.

