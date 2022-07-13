Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 14: Exclusive! Aamir Khan and Kapil Dev will be the guests on the first episode of the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show

The show is coming back with the new season and the fans are super excited to watch the new season.

This time the prize money has been increased to 7.5 Lakhs since the show is beginning on the 75th year of Independence.

As per sources, Aamir Khan and Kapil Dev will be gracing the first episode of the show and will be celebrating the 75th independence year of the country.

This will be the first time that ace cricketer Kapil Dev will be gracing the show whereas Aamir Khan has come on the show a couple of times in the previous seasons.

This will be the first time the audience would get to see Amitabh and Kapil Dev together whereas Aamir and Big B were last seen in the movie Thugs of Hindostan.

They will play the game for charity and also will be sharing some secrets with Amitabh Bachchan and will be having a fun time.

It will be an entertaining episode where the superstars will be talking about filmmaking from Bollywood to the south industry.

