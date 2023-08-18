Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 : Exclusive! Contestants to get a special power to earn more money post this stage

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show has returned with a new season and it has gotten a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

ALSO READ:Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati

This time the prize money has been brought back to Rs. 7 Crores from 7.5 crores.

Now in this season the makers have introduced a new section where the contestants will get a special power where they can earn more money.

This would be a golden chance given to a contestant where they can activate a life line post passing the level of Rs. 3, 20000.

The contestants will have to answer a list of Rapid - fire questions in a given limited time and if they would be successful they would earn more money in their kitty.

Well, this will be an interesting round where the contestants would get a special power to earn more money.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ: Here are some unknown facts about Kaun Banega Crorepati