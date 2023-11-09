Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15: Exclusive! Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie The Great Indian Family

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most successful reality shows on television and now the season is being loved by the audiences. As per sources, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie "The great Indian Family"
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 09/11/2023 - 11:36
Kaun Banega Crorepati Season

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

This time the prize money has been brought back to Rs. 7 Crores from 7.5 crores.

The show has returned with a new season and it has gotten a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

There are few episodes where celebrities come and grace the show and interact with the host and play for charity.

As per sources, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar will be gracing the show to promote their upcoming movie "The great Indian Family"

Well, this will be the first time that Manushi Chhillar will be coming on the show and will be interacting with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

"The Great Indian Family" will be releasing on 22nd September and this would be Vicky's first movie with YRF.

Are you excited to see Vicky and Manushi on the show?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

