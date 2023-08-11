Kaun Banega Crorepati SEASON 15: OMG! Mega superstar Amitabh Bachchan reveals this shocking thing he used to do when he used to bunk college

MUMBAI : Kaun Banega Crorepati is a well-known and loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is its unique style. Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show, and audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

The show has returned with a new season and it has gotten a positive response from the audiences and is doing well in the TRP ratings.

This time the prize money has been brought back to Rs. 7 Crores from 7.5 crores.

The new season has begun and the audience has given it thumbs up and the show is doing extremely well.

We have seen how in certain episodes Big B reveals some secrets about him which the audience loves to hear.

In the video below a contestant asks him that in one of his interviews he had said that he used to bunk college so what he used to do and where he used to go.

To which the actor said that when he was in school he couldn’t bunk as he was in boarding school but then in college he used to do the fun stuff.

Like when he used to bunk college he used to go and watch movies with his friends and that time he didn’t have much money so they used to talk to the torch man and tell him to send us inside for sometime he used to agree and then tell us to come out after the song.

Well, we are sure that is an interesting fact about Big B that you didn’t know.

