Kaun Banega Crorepati: Wow! Shwetha Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda to grace the show

MUMBAI: Kaun Banega Crorepati is a much-loved show. From youngsters to senior citizens, everyone enjoys this quiz-based reality show. Since its debut in 2000, it has been a topic of discussion amongst the masses.

The USP of the show is a unique style in which Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan hosts the show and the audiences are thrilled to watch him as the host of the show.

As we have seen in the upcoming episodes many Bollywood personalities grace the show and play for a cause.

Last week we did see Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerjee on the show and how they shared some candid secrets about them on the show with Big B.

Now the show will see Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shwetha Nanda and granddaughter Navya will be gracing the show and will have a family episode on the show.

This is the first time that the girls will be gracing the show and will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan on the show.

This would mark Navya’s debut on television and on the screen and the audience is waiting to watch her.

The star kid isn't interested in acting and he's involved in many social causes.

We are sure more secrets and lots of stuff about each other would be out and it would be an entertaining episode.

