Kavach 2 to go off air; cast shot for the last episode on 26 October

Kavach Mahashivratri has made a fan base for itself. Now, there's a piece of sad news for the loyal viewers. The show is all set to go off air.



Produced by Balaji Telefilms, Kavach Mahashivratri is a supernatural show and it airs on Colors TV. It stars Namik Paul, Deepika Singh and Vin Rana in the lead roles. However, despite the gripping narrative, the show could not garner big numbers. Yes, Kavach 2 that began in the month of May this year, is already headed for an exit.



According to a report in SpotboyE.com, the star cast shot for the last episode on 26 October. The episode will be aired sometime in mid November. A source close to the show revealed to the portal that from a long time, the makers of Kavach 2 were planning to pull the plug on the show due to dwindling numbers. Even the time leap that was introduced a couple of months back, didn’t help. Next, the show was moved to the evening slot. However, nothing seemed to have helped and the makers thought it wise to end the show, rather than drag it. The cast was informed of this decision only last week and they shot for the final episode on 26 October.