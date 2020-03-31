Kaveri Priyam, Ashnoor Kaur, and others have a common passion!

MUMBAI: Right from working out, cooking, and painting, actors are utilizing their time wisely in the lockdown period. Many of them have taken up long-forgotten hobbies. Have a look at a few who have reignited their passion for reading.

Rubina Dilaik is seen spending her time reading several books, and she even posted the same on her social media account.

Kaveri Priyam posted the picture of the book ‘Two by Two’ by Nicholas Sparks with the caption, 'The book which no matter how many times I read, I can never get over it. have you guys read it?'

Debina Bonnerjee has a huge collection of books in her house. She posted a picture of her cleaning her bookshelf with the caption, 'Any takers here. Clean and organised my library. And yes I have a book collection too... for all those who are thinking I am into shoes. Beauty may be dangerous , but intelligence is lethal.'

Avneet Kaur was seen reading the book ‘Postscript’ by Cecelia Ahern.

Credits: India Forums