Kaveri Priyam, Ashnoor Kaur, and others have a common passion!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Mar 2020 07:36 PM

MUMBAI: Right from working out, cooking, and painting, actors are utilizing their time wisely in the lockdown period. Many of them have taken up long-forgotten hobbies. Have a look at a few who have reignited their passion for reading.

Rubina Dilaik is seen spending her time reading several books, and she even posted the same on her social media account.

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

Kaveri Priyam posted the picture of the book ‘Two by Two’ by Nicholas Sparks with the caption, 'The book which no matter how many times I read, I can never get over it. have you guys read it?'

A post shared by Kavveri Priiyam (@kaveripriyam_official) on

Debina Bonnerjee has a huge collection of books in her house. She posted a picture of her cleaning her bookshelf with the caption, 'Any takers here. Clean and organised my library. And yes I have a book collection too... for all those who are thinking I am into shoes. Beauty may be dangerous , but intelligence is lethal.'

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

Avneet Kaur was seen reading the book ‘Postscript’ by Cecelia Ahern.

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13) on

