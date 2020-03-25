Kaveri Priyam gets pampered by brother and how

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen as Kuhu Rajvansh in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she is paired opposite Ritvik Arora. The actress' character is quite an interesting one and her presence lights up the screen.

Miss Priyam has proved her mettle in acting in the show and fans are simply loving it. Apart from that, Kaveri's character in the show is also quite a stylish one which makes her even more popular among the fans.

With lockdown announced by PM Modi due to Corona Virus, everyone is trying their best to utilise their time in the best possible way.

Well, our bubbly actress is being pampered by someone special. Kaveri reveals how she is being treated in the best way possible by her brother.

Kaveri shared an Instagram story where she is being served with the delicious Rajma Chawal.

Take a look at Kaveri's story:

It seems Kaveri Priyam is enjoying every bit of this time, all thanks to her brother.