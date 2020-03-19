Kaveri Priyam graciously grooves on 'Afreen' making us drool on her beauty; watch video

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen as Kuhu Rajvansh in Star Plus' hit drama series Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actress has won several hearts with her terrific actings skills and amazing screen presence.

We all know that Kaveri is extremely active on her social media handles and keeps posting amazing posts on a regular basis.

And now, since the makers of various shows have wrapped up the shooting due to the deadly Corona Virus, the star cast have completed their shoots and are all set to be home until further notice.

Well, even in such times, our TV stars are making sure to keep their fans updated about their latest whereabouts and by sharing some amazing throwback moments.

Kaveri Priyam has done the same as she has now shared a beautiful video where she is seen graciously dancing on the song Afreen. We must say, Kaveri has got beautiful moves.

Take a look at the video:

Well, we would love to see more such amazing dance videos of Kaveri.

What do you think about the same? Tell us in the comments.