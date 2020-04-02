Kaveri Priyam has done it yet again and we are not surprised

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is one of the popular actresses of the small screen. The diva is currently seen in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Kuhu.

Kaveri has won hearts with her stellar performance in the show and also her pairing with Ritvik Arora has become a hot favourite among the viewers.

And now, while practising social distancing and being quarantine, Kaveri is utilising her days by doing something creative every day.

The actress has been constantly active on social media and has been posting some amazing stuff.

Kaveri's latest post has left us mesmerised as she croons Moh Moh Ke Dhage.

Take a look at the video:

Kaveri revealed in the post that she is not a professional singer but boy she stunned us with her soulful voice.

