Kaveri Priyam is obsessed with one of the looks from her show and it is just beautiful

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is winning hearts with her role Kuhu in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The actress shot to fame from this serial and has also a huge fan following.



Kaveri has always kept her fans updated about her latest whereabouts and shared all the latest updates from the show through her Instagram account.



We all know, Kaveri's look in the show is quite stylish and she is always seen in some stunning outfits which makes her look even more beautiful.



And now, it seems the actress has felt in love with her latest look in the show and can't stop crushing over it.



Kaveri shared the snap on her Instagram and revealed that she is obsessed with her latest look which made her look stunning.



Check out Kaveri's post:

Well, Kaveri isn't wrong if she can't stop adoring herself because we think the same. What do you think about Kaveri's look? Tell us in the comments.