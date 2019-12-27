Kaveri Priyam posts swag-filled picture with onscreen brother Vatsal Seth

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke. The show is a spin-off of Star Plus' longest-running series Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and has become quite popular among the fans ever since its first episode.



Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke saw many additions in the star cast ever since the show started, and Vatsal Seth is one of them. He is a popular known face in Bollywood and TV industry. The actor made an entry in the show a while ago, and fans are simply loving him.

We all have seen that the star cast of Yeh Rishtey gave a warm welcome to Vatsal in the show through their Instagram posts. And now, Kaveri Priyam, who plays the role of Kuhu, has shared the cutest picture with her co-star. Kaveri refers to him by his on-screen nickname Nanchaku. Isn't that sweet?

Take a look at Kaveri's post.

Vatsal plays Kaveri's onscreen brother, and it seems that their bond is getting stronger in real and reel life as well. Vatsal too took to his Instagram account and was all praises for Kaveri. He said that she is a fantastic singer. Take a look at Vatsal's post.What do you think about this amazing onscreen brother-sister jodi? Tell us in the comments.