Kaveri Priyam, Ritvik Arora have a great Navratri on YRHPK sets

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Oct 2019 01:21 PM

Actors Kaveri Priyam and Ritvik Arora, who are seen in Rajan Shahi’s Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyar Ke, love being part of the show. The two shot a special Navratri sequence for the show recently and had an amazing time. “It was so much fun. This was the first time I played Garba and learned to play dandiya. It's so colourful, I just loved it,” says Kaveri, while Ritvik adds, “It was a treat to dance with my friends, Rhea, Shaheer and Kaveri, who are more like family now. Also, the whole cast and crew were in the festive mood and it was an absolute joy to shoot the sequence.”

It seems that the audience loved their sequence as well. “The tracks are really going well. People are loving it and I am receiving messages that they would like to see more of mine and Ritvik’s scenes and especially the Bekhudi song,” says Kaveri.  

Ritvik has also been getting a great response. “The response is pretty decent. People love that Kunal is actually stepping up and filing a divorce. No one likes a simple love story and Kunal and Kuhu’s love story is the closest to a roller coaster ride. No one can predict what happens next because both of them are such dynamic characters in their respective ways,” he says.

