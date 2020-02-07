Kaveri Priyam sets the stage on fire with her ramp walk on the sets of YRHPK

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is seen as Kuhu in Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress' character became instantly popular among the fans who are simply loving her bubbly avatar in the show. Also, Kaveri and Ritvik Arora's jodi has done wonders for the show. With them, we have got another amazing brand new onscreen couple.

Well, there's no doubt that Kaveri is a brilliant actress and lights up the screen with her presence. But when we see her overall personality, she is one of the best characters in the show.

We have always seen how Kaveri shares all the latest updates from the sets of the show. And now, Kaveri has shared a video where she is all decked up in a beautiful avatar and is doing a ramp walk.

The actress is equally confident both on-screen and off-screen and simply makes us go wow with her appearance.

Take a look at Kaveri's video:

Kaveri also gave credit to her co-star Lata Saberwal AKA Badi Maa for taking this video.

What do you think about Kaveri's video? Tell us in the comment section.