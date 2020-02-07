News

Kaveri Priyam sets the stage on fire with her ramp walk on the sets of YRHPK

Harmisha Chauhan's picture
By Harmisha Chauhan
07 Feb 2020 02:10 PM

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is seen as Kuhu in Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress' character became instantly popular among the fans who are simply loving her bubbly avatar in the show. Also, Kaveri and Ritvik Arora's jodi has done wonders for the show. With them, we have got another amazing brand new onscreen couple.

Well, there's no doubt that Kaveri is a brilliant actress and lights up the screen with her presence. But when we see her overall personality, she is one of the best characters in the show.

We have always seen how Kaveri shares all the latest updates from the sets of the show. And now, Kaveri has shared a video where she is all decked up in a beautiful avatar and is doing a ramp walk.

The actress is equally confident both on-screen and off-screen and simply makes us go wow with her appearance.

Take a look at Kaveri's video:

Kaveri also gave credit to her co-star Lata Saberwal AKA Badi Maa for taking this video.

What do you think about Kaveri's video? Tell us in the comment section.

Tags > Kaveri Priyam, Kuhu, Star Plus, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, bubbly avatar, Ritvik Arora, Lata Saberwal AKA Badi Maa, video, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Malang's screening was a starry affair!

Malang's screening was a starry affair!
more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who carries the tiny sunglasses trend better?

Krishna Mukherjee
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the belt on striped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here