Kaveri Priyam on Shaheer-Ruchikaa's wedding: I was totally expecting it to happen by this year-end

MUMBAI: Shaheer Sheikh had recently made his relationship with Ruchikaa Kapoor official on social media leaving everyone delighted. The duo managed to keep their relationship under wraps till the last minute.

A few days back, Shaheer shared a picture after he got engaged to Ruchikaa. The beautiful actress was seen flaunting her rock in the picture.

And yesterday, Shaheer got married to Ruchikaa at the court in the presence of his onscreen mother Supriya Pilgaonkar. The pictures went viral on social media as no one expected this.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Shaheer's Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam to ask her about her co-star's wedding.

Kaveri was extremely elated and said, "I was expecting because he had gone to his hometown and Ruchikaa had also accompanied him because they had got engaged over there. I was sure either they will get married in Shaheer's hometown or come here and get married."

The actress further added, "I was very sure that by the year-end Shaheer and Ruchikaa will get married. Shaheer was very sure that he would marry Ruchikaa and we all were waiting for this day. Now that they are married, we all are extremely happy."

Well, Shaheer took everyone by surprise with his sudden wedding news and we are extremely happy for him.

