Kaveri Priyam shares her wedding look from YRHPK and we are left awestruck

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she plays the role of Kuhu. The diva's character gained popularity instantly and fans are simply loving her bubbly avatar in the show. Also, Kaveri and Ritvik Arora's jodi has done wonders for the show and we have got another amazing brand new onscreen couple.

Well, there's no doubt that Kaveri is a terrific actress and lights up the screen with her presence. But when we see her overall personality, she is one of the best characters in the show.

And now, Kaveri has shared the latest wedding look from the show and we are left stunned.

Kaveri has donned a light-pink floral embroidered lehenga with heavy jewellery.

Take a look at the picture:

Kaveri has always flaunted some of the most stylish looks in the show and her wedding look is simply a delight to watch.

We can't wait to see the upcoming sequence of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke.

What do you think about Kaveri's look? Tell us in the comments.