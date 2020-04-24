Kaveri Priyam was always meant to be an actor; these pictures prove it

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen as Kuhu Rajvansh in Star Plus' show Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke where she is paired opposite Ritvik Arora. The actress' character is quite an interesting one and her presence lights up the screen.

Kaveri has proved her acting credentials and fans are simply loving it. Apart from that, Kaveri's character in the show is also quite a stylish one which makes her even more popular among the fans.

Well, Kaveri is a born star and her latest pictures prove it. A series of pictures from Kaveri's childhood and teenage days are doing the rounds of social media where she is looking just too beautiful.

The actress seems to be so comfortable with the camera since her childhood and this shows that she was always meant to be an actor.

Take a look at the pictures:

Isn't she amazing?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.