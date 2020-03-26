Kaveri Priyam's birthday wish for co-star Shaheer Sheikh is pure BFF goals

MUMBAI: 26th March marks popular TV actor Shaheer Sheikh's birthday. The handsome hunk of the small screen turns 36 today and it is a happy occasion for all his friends, fans and well-wishers.

While we are sure Shaheer must have been showered with plenty of wishes, his Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke co-star Kaveri Priyam was one of them to wish Mr Sheikh on his special day.

Kaveri shared an Instagram story wishing Shaheer. She called him a humble and genuine person.

Kaveri and Shaheer share a very good bond and we have seen it several times how they keep sharing amazing pictures on social media.

Kaveri plays the role of Kuhu while Shaheer is seen as Abeer in the show.

Here's wishing Shaheer Sheikh a very happy birthday!