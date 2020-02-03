Kaveri Priyam's latest picture reminds us of Kajol from DDLJ

MUMBAI: Kaveri Priyam is currently seen as Kuhu in Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. The actress' character instantly gained popularity and fans are simply loving her bubbly avatar. Also, Kaveri and Ritvik Arora's jodi has done wonders for the show and became quite popular among the fans.

Well, there's no doubt that Kaveri is a terrific actress and lights up the screen with her presence. But when we see her overall personality, she is one of the best characters in the show.

Kaveri enjoys a great fan following on her social media account, Instagram, all thanks to her wonderful posts. The actress keeps sharing various pictures and videos from her personal and professional life which are no less than a treat for her fans.

And now, in her recent post, Kaveri has walked Kajol's footsteps and we are simply loving it. Kaveri shared a post where she is seen in a bathrobe with her hair covered with a towel.

The actress' caption stole our hearts as she had a 'Mere Khwabon Mein Jo Aaye' moment.

Take a look at Kaveri's picture:

Well, it seems Kaveri is a big fan of Kajol and this picture reminded us of the Bollywood actress from her movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge.

What do you think about Kaveri's picture? Tell us in the comment section.