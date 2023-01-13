Kavita Banerjee catches up with this actress who calls her a ‘beautiful soul’

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The current track of the show revolves around Malishka trying to win Rishi’s love.

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance.

Priyanka Nayan is a popular actress in the world of Indian Television. She is also the part of the show Rishton Ka Manjha where she essays the role of Deepika Agrawal and the fans are loving her performance and have connected to her character.

Rishton Ka Manjha is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. The show is produced by Susanta Das under the banner of Tent Cinema.

Looks like Kavita and Priyanka are great friends and recently caught up with each other. Kavita has shared a lovely picture with the actress and the two are all smiles. Priyanka has called the Bhagya Lakshmi actress a ‘beautiful soul’. Check out her post below;

The current track of Bhagya Lakshmi is that Lakshmi has divorced Rishi and Malishka is plotting to marry him at any cost.

