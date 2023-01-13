Kavita Banerjee catches up with this actress who calls her a ‘beautiful soul’

Looks like Kavita and Priyanka are great friends and recently caught up with each other. Kavita has shared a lovely picture with the actress and the two are all smiles.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 10:19
Kavita Banerjee catches up with this actress who calls her a ‘beautiful soul’

MUMBAI : Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The current track of the show revolves around Malishka trying to win Rishi’s love.

Also Read- Spoiler Alert! Bhagya Lakshmi: Sonal targets Lakhmi in convincing Rishi to marry Malishka

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance.

Priyanka Nayan is a popular actress in the world of Indian Television. She is also the part of the show Rishton Ka Manjha where she essays the role of Deepika Agrawal and the fans are loving her performance and have connected to her character.

Rishton Ka Manjha is one of the most loved and celebrated shows on television. The show is produced by Susanta Das under the banner of Tent Cinema.

Looks like Kavita and Priyanka are great friends and recently caught up with each other. Kavita has shared a lovely picture with the actress and the two are all smiles. Priyanka has called the Bhagya Lakshmi actress a ‘beautiful soul’. Check out her post below;

 

Also Read-‘It feels like coming back to your family’ says Kavita Banerjee after bagging a role in Zee TV’s Rishton Ka Manjha

The current track of Bhagya Lakshmi is that Lakshmi has divorced Rishi and Malishka is plotting to marry him at any cost.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

Kavita Banerjee Poulomi Das Kartik Purnima Paurashpur baarish Bhagya Lakshmi Suhani Si Ek Ladki leave together TV news TellyChakkar Dil Hi Toh Hai
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 10:19

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj joins hands in front of Jayantilal and promises to repay his every penny
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, thinks she is useless to him
MUMBAI :  The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Check out the time when Erica Fernandes broke the internet while wearing a black monokini
MUMBAI: Erica Fernandes is definitely one of the most popular names in Indian television. She has been in the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi accuses Virat of lying to her, Virat accepts it?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi confronts Virat about publicly embracing Sai, family members remain shocked
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62
Maine Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara writer Sanjay Chouhan passes away at 62

Latest Video

Related Stories
Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC
Bagha’s Bawri is back in TMKOC
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun B
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?
From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names
From Dipika Kakar to Rashami Desai, check out the list of Indian TV actresses who have changed their names
Audience Perspective! Anupamaa is a unique show, Here’s one reason why
Audience Perspective! Anupamaa is a unique show, here’s one reason why
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s mother talks about her relationship with Gautam and also reveals her top three conte
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Soundarya Sharma’s mother talks about her relationship with Gautam and also reveals her top three contestants
Falaq Naaz shows support for her brother Sheezan Khan in this new post
Falaq Naaz shows support for her brother Sheezan Khan in this new post