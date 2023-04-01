Kavita Banerjee reveals a shocking thing Maera Mishra did at the dinner table

MUMBAI :Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a wealthy businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, when she learns the truth about her marriage, she feels betrayed. The show’s leading cast includes Aishwarya Khare and Rohit Suchanti. The show is produced by Ekta Kapoor. The current track of the show revolves around Malishka trying to win Rishi’s love.

Actress Kavita Banerjee who was last seen in Naagin 6 has recently joined Bhagya Lakshmi as Sonal, who is the mutual college friend of Rishi and Malishka. Her role is negative but has been garnering a lot of praise for her performance.

She has bonded well with actress Maera Mishra who plays the role of Malishka Bedi. The two love hanging out together and recently shared a post where they are having some delicious food. But there is something amusing and hilarious that Maera did, which seems to have shocked Kavita. Have a look at their post below;



Looks like Maera used her drink stirrers as chopsticks.

Both Maera and Kavita have a huge fan following and their fans love to see what they do when they are not shooting. Both are super active on social media and give glimpses of their life and their bonding with co-stars as well, every now and then.



The current track of Bhagya Lakshmi is that Lakshmi has divorced Rishi and Malishka is plotting to marry him at any cost.

