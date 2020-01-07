Kavita Ghai bags Star Bharat's Kartik Purnima

The beauty with brains Kavita Ghai is a well-known name in the entertainment industry. The actress is still re-called for her role in Beyhadh and is well-appreciated for her stint in films like Veere Di Wedding and Thugs of Hindostan.

The actress has now bagged Star Bharat's upcoming daily Kartik Purnima.The show is produced by Sanjot Kaur and Bhupinder Singh under their banner Rolling Pictures. We broke the news about actor Harsh Nagar roped in to play the male lead opposite Poulomi Das in the show.

According to our sources, Kavita has joined the cast to depict Harsh's mother in the show.

Kartik Purnima will also features actors namely Meenakshi Verma, Ravi Gossain, Harpreet Singh and Nidhi Shah.

The show will take place of Muskaan on Star Bharat.