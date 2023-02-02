Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update from the show Udaariyaan. Our favorite TV celebs know how much the viewers and fans enjoy watching some behind the scenes masti.
Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. We are always at the forefront of delivering TV news from your favorite shows so you’ll don’t miss out on the happenings around them! The new star cast – Hitesh Bharadwaj, Twinkle Arora and Sonakshi Batra, have taken charge and are doing outstandingly well. Isha Malviya continued the role of Jasmin and also essays the role of Harleen.

Also read: What are Twinkle Arora and Rohit Purohit campaigning for on the sets of Udaariyaan?

The audience enjoys watching each episode on their TV screens and capture the essence of the gripping plot. However, the episodes aren’t the only way our readers like to keep close to the show!

We know how much our readers like to know about what goes on behind the scenes and in the lives of the favorite celebrities and we try to gather these little tidbits for them.

Recently, we came across a post close to the show.

Kavita Ghai essays the role of Rama Kapoor on the show and often shares clips from the sets on her social media for her fans.

Similarly, today she has made us envious of the riveting sites of nature, farmlands on the sets that is supposedly a Village and we are in complete awe of the view!

Check out the post here!

11

Kavita seemed very happy around nature and it made us think she is a keen Nature-Lover!

What do you think of the sets?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, we see that Advait came in support of Nehmat in front of the family when his father lied about her being pregnant. Later, Nehmat finds a secret close to Naaz and understands how she betrayed her.

Naaz is on her way to ruin Nehmat’s relationship with Advait as she instigates Mallika against Nehmat. Now we see that Mallika meets Advait and they both are seen holding hands and flirting behind Nehmat’s back but soon distance themselves as soon as Nehmat arrives.

Also read: Exclusive! Advait and Nehmat’s upcoming romantic sequence ahead in Colors TV’s Udaariyaan

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates about what goes on Behind The Scenes on your favorite TV shows.

