Kavita Kaushik and Makrand Deshpande team up for a web series

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
16 Oct 2019 06:28 PM

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik is a well-known television actress. She has acted in several serials like Kutumb, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Ghar Ek Sapna, Yeh Meri Life Hai amongst others. However, she is best known for playing the character of Chadramukhi Chautala in FIR.

Her portrayal of the character impressed audience a lot and it became iconic. Now, the actress is returning on screen yet again in the badass cop avatar. Kavita took to social media and posted a picture in her cop avatar and captioned the picture as- “Let’s do what I do best ! #playcop”

The actress will be seen in a web series called Cobweb. It also stars Makrand Deshpande. Kavita and Makrand will be seen in lead roles in the upcoming detective thriller series.

