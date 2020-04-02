News

Kavita Kaushik and Payal Rohatgi get into a war of words

02 Apr 2020

MUMBAI: Kavika Kaushik gained massive popularity for her role in SAB TV's F.I.R. The actress is a strong and forthright individual who never shies away from speaking her mind. Recently, she engaged in a war of words with Payal Rohatgi.

The former Bigg Boss contestant posted a video about a man calling the police for food despite having enough food stocked for his family. She asked the man to call Kavita instead.

Payal wrote, 'Ram Ram ji tv ki koi jobless frustrated actress jo FIR karke serial mein kaam karti thi bechari ka naam kya hai? Usse acting seekh le beta, tereko pyaar se hug bhi karegi chahe #corona bhi kyun na ho, manavta ke naam par. 100 number pe phone mat karna aage se, use kar lena.'

Kavita responded, 'Take my name Payal ! Ya Brand itna strong bana diya maine ki bina naam liye bhi pehchaan hai , but what about you ? Neither a good actress nor a good human being,tumse toh hamming aur nafrat hi seekh sakte hai . Also I dint reply earlier cos your too cheap for me so f**k off na.'

