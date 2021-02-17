Kavita Kaushik, Kiku Sharda, and others enacting F.I.R scene is pure gold

MUMBAI: Kavita Kaushik celebrated her birthday on February 15. The actress called over her friends Kiku Sharda, Gopinath Gandotra, Kiku Sharda, Sandeep Anand, Mellisa Pias, and Sapna Sikarwar from F.I.R and had a good time as they went down the memory lane.

Kavita and the team created a fresh scene in F.I.R style and gave us solid nostalgia. Later, asked the makers when would a new season of the show come back.

Speaking about not having a second season of the show yet, Kavita said that Kiku is busy becoming women on other shows, Gopi is busy being 'tau ji' in Punjabi films and Sandeep has kept himself busy in the gym. She spoke in the Chandramukhi Chautala style, which would tempt the fans to watch the old episodes on repeat mode.

Kavita shared the video on Instagram and captioned, "Enjoy! scene thought and enacted within 10 minutes, we still got it yea."

Have a look.

