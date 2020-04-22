Kavita Kaushik lashes out at troll

MUMBAI: Several actors are spending their quarantine time doing household chores, painting, cooking, binge-watching, or updating fans on social media. Recently, FIR actress Kavita Kaushik was trolled by a user on Twitter for Tweeting in favour of Hrithik Roshan and against Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli. But, like always, she had a strong and powerful revert for the distasteful tweet.

It started when a user bashed Kangana and Rangoli in his Tweet. He wrote, '#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather’s property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be canceled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter.'

After this tweet, Kavita could not stop herself from giving an opinion on the same tweet. She quoted the Tweet, 'have gushing emotions of love, respect, empathy and more for @iHrithik.' But seems like this reply did not go down well with another netizen as he tried to troll Kavita by abusing her in his tweet. He wrote, 'Kawita u TV Star has lost Ur mind, u think u r big star , Fack Person from Fack Industry u have supporting Farah Khan, why ,why there are so many incident happinf in our country muslim are trying to kill our doctors What u have to say about Palghar case. Say something, Fuck off.'

The actress gave a befitting reply to him by saying, 'Errr , shall I FACK off or say something? Pehle decide kar lo na uncle, Big star toh aap hai hum kahaan ,it's not a Facktual thing like the cock that you are going Fack fack fack fackkkkoff.'

Have a look at their tweets.

#KanganaRanaut Two sisters are united in thinking India is their grandfather’s property. Rangoli wants 2024 elections to be cancelled. Kangana wants a ban on twitter. — RKHuria (@rkhuria) April 18, 2020

Kawita u TV Star has lost Ur mind, u think u r big star , Fack Person from Fack Industry u have supporting Farah Khan, why ,why there are so many incident happinf in our country muslim are trying to kill our doctors What u have to say about Palghar case. Say something ,Fuck off — Raj_Indian (@rsinghcello) April 21, 2020

Credits: SpotboyE